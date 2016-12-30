There will be no break from Barrie's on-street overnight parking ban during the New Year's holiday.

Snow on New Year's Eve will mean city plows are expected to be out early Jan. 1

The current weather forecasts are calling for snow on New Year's Eve during the day and into the evening.

Temperatures overnight Saturday are expected to rise, with the possibility of rain Sunday morning, followed by dropping temperatures which would result in a flash freeze.

Winter control on city streets will be required.

From Dec. 1 to March 31, on-street parking is not permitted from 3 a.m. – 6 a.m. in Barrie's downtown and on other city streets from 12:01 a.m. until 7 a.m.

This ensures city plows can completely clear streets of snow, so emergency vehicles can get down the street.

Barrie Transit is free from 5 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

On Dec. 19, city council approved a motion to look at a possible exemption to the on-street parking restrictions if the weather forecast for New Year’s did not require winter control.