Crews from 3-L Productions were busy on Friday preparing for the City of Barrie's annual New Year's Eve Downtown Countdown.

Activities run from 6 p.m. until midnight on Saturday and include skating at the city hall Circle at the Centre rink, horse-drawn wagon rides, Snow Valley's mini-tube slide ride, roaming street performers, face painting, the Speaking of Wildlife exhibit, a hockey shootout and lots more.

A bonfire warming zone will keep visitors toasty and fireworks displays will take place earlier in the evening and also at midnight.

Visit www.barrie.ca to learn more about events and parking.