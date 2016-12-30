Kincardine man faces weapon charge
A Kincardine man faces a weapon charge after a road rage incident Tuesday in south-Barrie. Contributed photo
Two men involved in a Barrie road rage incident Tuesday have both been charged, one for a weapon offense.
At 11:10 a.m. that day, city police were called because a driver reported a hand gun was pointed at him on Mapleview Drive East.
That man waited for police, but the second vehicle was found at Tanger Outlets in Cookstown and a man was arrested at 3:50 p.m.
After interviewing both drivers, a 26-year-old Kincardine man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police used a search warrant on his vehicle and found a .077 BB gun.
During the investigation, police obtained dash-camera footage of the incidence.
On Thursday, a 48-year-old Barrie man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.