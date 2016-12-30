High Road Pilots to ring in new year

A local band caps a stellar year with a New Year's Eve bash Saturday evening. For the four members of High Road Pilots, it's also an opportunity to say thanks to their fans.

"It's kind of our farewell to Barrie for a while - a few months - so we're just going to rock out as hard as possible, rock out with our local fans," said the band's bass player Mike Spencer. "It's been an amazing year - we want to thank our fans."

They've been averaging sold out shows at the Foxx Lounge Rock Bar and Hotdoggery every month and next year plan to extend their reach into southern Ontario. They also expect to perform at Canadian Music Week in the spring.

"2016 has been a hell of a year," said Spencer. "We released 2 EP's, played a bunch of packed shows, got plenty of radio play and had a rippin' good time doing it all.

"Although we weren't able to play live as much as we planned because of health issues, next year will be different with even more releases coming your way."

The band formed six years but took a hiatus for a year or so. Liam Davey, vocalist and primary songwriter, and Jack Davey, guitarist, parted ways with another brother, who had been playing bass. Born on the east coast, they moved to Barrie several years ago. When Liam is not doing music, he works in the construction industry as does Scott Grinton, the band's drummer.

Jack Davey, guitarist, works by day at Goodness Me, a natural food market in Park Place. Spencer manages a local restaurant called AvocoBar.

The band ranges in age from 26 to 30 and members are live in Springwater and/or Barrie. Spencer, who went to Eastview Secondary School, is the youngest and the newest member of the band.

"I was a big fan of these guys - would go to all their shows and would joke around (with them), said Spencer, who would let them know he was available as a bass player if they ever needed one and they called a year ago.

High Road Pilots released a six song EP called An Egg in the Desert several months ago, just in time for summer. It established their unique sound and marked a new beginning for the band. It was also professionally recorded and produced at a studio in Barrie. B-side, followed in the form of another four-song EP, called The Sea Sides - the band recorded and produced it themselves.

High Road Pilots are headlining the 'Poor Man's News Year's Ball' at the Foxx. The 19+ event runs from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. It will include performances by local singer songwriter Rebecca Wilde and The Noolands, a Barrie-based rock and roll band that likes to write and record music for a growing group of 'best friends'.

Also, up for grabs is a $100 prize which goes to the person in the best dressed thrift shop outfit. Free champagne and a toast at midnight round out the evening.

"It's going to be fun," said Spencer.

Admission is $10. Foxx Lounge Rock Bar and Hotdoggery is located at 16 Dunlop St. E. in downtown Barrie.