Bob and Debbie Jones joined other skaters at the city hall Circle at the Centre Friday afternoon in anticipation of the annual City of Barrie New Year's Eve Downtown Countdown on Saturday night.

Activities run from 6 p.m. until midnight on Saturday and include skating at the city hall Circle at the Centre rink, horse-drawn wagon rides, Snow Valley's mini-tube slide ride, roaming street performers, face painting, the Speaking of Wildlife exhibit, a hockey shootout and lots more.

A bonfire warming zone will keep visitors toasty and fireworks displays will take place earlier in the evening and also at midnight.

Visit www.barrie.ca to learn more about events and parking.