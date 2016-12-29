Snow removal operations will begin at 10 p.m. tonight (Thursday, Dec. 29) to prepare the area for the Downtown Countdown on New Year's Eve.

This operation will involve road closures, which will be co-ordinated by city staff.

All vehicles should be removed from metered parking in the impacted areas by 6 p.m. tonight. Vehicles that are not removed by this time will be ticketed and towed.

The areas impacted include streets, or sections of streets, and city lots in the downtown area.

They involve on-street parking on Collier Street, Owen to Poyntz streets, on-street parking on Mulcaster Street, Worsley to Dunlop streets and the city parking lot off Mulcaster, between Collier and Dunlop.

Snow lift operations in the downtown area are an essential part of the city’s efforts to keep the streets clear and passable for residents, as well as emergency vehicles.

For more information about snow removal, visit www.barrie.ca/snow.