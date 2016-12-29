Terriers sink Otters

Prior to Wednesday night's game against the Huntsville Otters, Davenport Subaru Orillia Terriers captain Jake Shaw received the Provincial Junior Hockey League player of the month award for his noteworthy November.

He's not one to rest on his laurels. The talented 20-year-old forward kept up his torrid scoring pace in December, punctuating his merry month to date Wednesday with a pair of points to help spark his team to a 4-2 win over the visiting Otters.

With a second-period assist and an empty-net goal in the third frame, Shaw has moved into third place in league scoring with 25 goals and 27 assists; his 52 points put him just a point behind Alliston's Drake Board, who is second on the leader board.

It's not just Shaw who is racking up the points for the improving Terriers. His line - with centre Marty Lawlor and rugged winger Mike Barroso - has been consistent all season. The troika have piled up 133 points so far this season and lead the team in all offensive categories.

That was evident Wednesday against Huntsville. Lawlor netted two goals and Barroso potted the team's other goal in what was a dominant performance for the impressive trio at Rotary Place. The Terriers outshot Huntsville 45-23 in a game in which they controlled the play from start to finish.

Specialty teams also played a prominent role in the important home-ice win. Orillia did not allow the Otters to score on their six power-play chances while capitalizing on two of their seven opportunities with the extra man. Coach Randy Salmon's decision to use four - sometimes five - forwards on the power play has paid big dividends recently. Speedy forward Corey Miller is often added to the Terriers' top line on the power play, while Kyle Fischer quarterbacks from the blueline.

Fischer continues to emerge as a key player for the Terriers. Usually a second- or third-line forward, he is often asked to play defence and has done an admirable job on the blueline - especially lately. Fischer has stepped up in the past several games in the absence of veteran defenceman Konnor Blimke, who has missed almost a month of action while fighting pneumonia.

Salmon has faith in Fischer, whom he has called one of the most intelligent players on the team. While Fischer has helped solidify a young defence, the team's goaltending - a weak spot in the first two months of the season - has also improved.

Andrew Couling has emerged as the No. 1 goalie and gives his team a chance to win most nights. Wednesday night, aside from getting fooled on a crafty behind-the-net play in the second period, he was strong again. While the Terriers outshot their rivals, many of the Huntsville shots were point-blank opportunities Couling thwarted.

The Terriers needed patience Wednesday night as they outshot Huntsville 22-10 in a scoreless first period. Otters goalie Connor Christanson was outstanding. But in the second period, after Barroso made a great play at his own blueline, he slipped the puck to Shaw, who flew up the ice and hit Lawlor with a perfect cross-ice pass that he one-timed into the net to open the scoring. With five minutes left in the middle frame, Barroso broke a 1-1 draw with a power-play marker. In the third, Lawlor tallied another power-play goal and Shaw sealed the victory with an empty-net goal.

The victory was an important one for the Terriers, who have now won two of their past three games. With the two points, Orillia is tied with Huntsville for fifth place, just two points out of third. Orillia (13-20-0) will travel to Caledon to take on the Golden Hawks (6-25-2) Friday. On New Year's Eve (Saturday), the Terriers will host second-place Stayner (25-3-0) in a 4 p.m. contest at Rotary Place. Civic New Year's Eve events will occur after the game.