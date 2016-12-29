Stolen car in Tay Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are on the search for a stolen sedan.

Between 12:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, a beige 2002 Toyota Camry was stolen from the driveway of a residence on McNicoll Street in Port McNicoll.

There were no licence plates attached to the vehicle at the time. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is JTDBE30K520103835.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the Camry. If you have any information call the OPP at 705-526-3761, Orillia Communications 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).