Barrie police are looking for a green Dodge Caravan which slammed into a vehicle parked in a Hickling Trail driveway Monday.

It happened just before noon, police said, and the Dodge reversed and left the crash scene.

The Caravan had personalized licence plates with a graphic, and there would be damage to its front, passenger side.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. M. Velema at 705-725-7025, ext. 2607 or at mvelema@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.