LETTER: Writer hit the nail on the head

Re: "Not as progressive as we think we are," letter to the editor, Dec. 28

L.M. Wasylciw wrote about how our First Nations people have been treated not only in the past but right now. I agree with every word. Imagine living on the land, happy family people. Along came the "white man" as explorers, claiming this land now as their discovery, ignoring that people were already living and thriving.

Of course, the explorers decided that these people must be savages because they wanted to protect their land and way of life.

First of all, I am not an Indian or of Indian descent, but I have always felt they were treated unfairly. An example - I know of an incident where a young man, a noticeable Indian, was denied service in a liquor store. His answer was, "I was good enough to fight in your army in World War 2, but now I am denied service."

I feel, as a Canadian, lucky enough to be born here many years ago, enjoying our culture such as celebrating Christmas for what it is, not a frenzy to buy presents. We no longer can sing carols, have Christmas pageants. Some are even banning candy canes (the staff Jesus carried). Try and find a "Merry Christmas" card to send.

Saying this, I now feel as the Indians felt when these explorers came along and said, "You can't live as you have all your life, but must change so not to offend." I am by no means saying we should not welcome immigrants to our great country, but hope that they will respect us and our way of life, as we should with the people who were here long before we arrived.

And please look after these First Nations people living in Northern Canada who do not have decent schools, or medical service.

A.M. Heslin

Orillia