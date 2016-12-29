Gravenhurst standoff ends without incident

A situation with a barricaded person in Gravenhurst ended without incident Wednesday.

At approximately 1 p.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to a report of a barricaded person in an upstairs apartment near the intersection of Hotchkiss Street and John Street in Town of Gravenhurst.

OPP Central Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and K-9 unit attended the scene and set up a perimeter. The main floor business underneath the apartment was also evacuated. The lone male was armed with a kitchen knife.

OPP crisis negotiators opened dialogue with the male and calmed the situation down. At 2:52 p.m. the man was apprehended without incident under the Mental Health Act by ERT members. He was transported to area hospital for examination.