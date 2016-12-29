Change text size for the story

BRADFORD – A RIDE patrol nabbed a local woman for impaired driving here early Wednesday morning.

At 1 a.m., South Simcoe police were conducting spot checks on Dissette Street and stopped a Chevrolet Cavalier, speaking to its female driver.

The officer detected alcohol on her breath and did a roadside screening test, which police say she failed.

A 45-year-old woman was arrested and charge with impaired driving.

Her driver's licence was revoked for 90 days and her car was impounded.

She has a January court date in Bradford.