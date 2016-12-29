A 97-year-old woman was home while her Barrie house was ransacked early Thursday morning, leaving her terrified.

City police were called to the Sunnidale Road home at 8:45 a.m. by a personal service worker, who had arrived to find the woman in bed terrified, and her residence ransacked with considerable damage to many rooms.

“It's just extensive ransacking of the residence, and deliberate damage to the house,” said Det.-Const. Justin Frye, with Barrie police investigative services. “Each room was affected ... throughout the house.”

Police do not know what the culprit(s) were looking for.

“It doesn't appear that there was anything specifically taken, like a TV or anything like that,” Frye said. “It looks to me more of a mischief than it does a targeted theft.”

At this stage of the investigation, police have no information that would lead them to believe the culprit(s) knew the woman – who lives there alone.

“She fine, shaken up, (but) no physical injuries,” Frye said.

Police detectives believe the home was entered at approximately 4:45 a.m. by breaking in through the rear door and window.

The city police forensics unit was on-scene Thursday and more specifics of the ransacking could be known once its work is done.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Frye at 705-725-7025 or jmfrye@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or visit tipsubmit.com.

bbruton@postmedia.com