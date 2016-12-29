It's a GO!

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 31, GO Transit will offer three trains from Barrie to Toronto in the morning and three back in the evenings, on Saturdays and Sundays.

This involves both Allandale Waterfront GO Station and Barrie South GO Station.

On weekdays, five trains head to Toronto from Barrie in the morning and return in the evening, with stops along the way.

To learn more about this Go Transit service, visit gotransit.com/Barrie.