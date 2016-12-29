LETTER: Church attendance overwhelming

The number of people at Christmas Eve Mass at 5 p.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Barrie was truly amazing.

The church and the church hall were packed with people standing at the back of both rooms celebrating the birth of Jesus. The church was decorated with the Nativity Scene, red Poinsettia flowers, Christmas trees and a statue of the Holy Family in front of the altar.

The choir sang songs of joy and it was a peaceful assembly. It was nice to see so many smiling faces at church thanking God for all the blessings we have in our wonderful country of Canada.

It would be wonderful if many of those people chose to come back to church next Sunday. They must want to get to heaven. There are over one billion Roman Catholics in the world and in Canada alone, Catholics make up over 12.5 million people in our country's population. Yet, only a mere 5% of Catholics attend mass every Sunday.

Many people have their reasons for not attending mass and it may have to do with a bad experience from the past. However, there are many compelling reasons why people should come back to the Catholic faith and get involved in their church community.

The Catholic Church is one of the largest charitable organizations on the planet, helping refugees find homes and bringing comfort to those in need. The men of the Knights of Columbus and women of the Catholic Women's League volunteer their time to help local charities. They have helped the St. Vincent de Paul Society, David Busby Centre and the Out of the Cold Program cloth and feed the hungry of our city of Barrie.

The church hosts a coffee Sunday after mass for people to get to know the priests and other people in the congregation. Social events such as regular themed dinners and dances also highlight the calendar of events.

There is a yearly Church picnic with chicken wings, games and good family fun. Many young people can get involved in the church by becoming an altar server, usher, communion minister, lay reader, choir member or by joining the youth group for regular fun social events such as bowling, movie nights or glow in the dark mini-golf.

In Barrie, we have three Catholic churches to welcome you home to the Catholic faith at St. Mary's, St. John Vianney or Holy Spirit Parish.

If you are interested in returning to the Roman Catholic Church, visit the website www.catholicscomehome.org.

Sunday mass is just one hour of the week so please consider coming back to church and being part of a vibrant Christian community where you can experience God's forgiveness and love.

Kyle Tilley

Barrie