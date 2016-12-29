Guests wild with curiosity
Mark Wanzel/photo Wildlife Educator Jeremy Hunter introduces a Sulcata Tortoise to some young guests during Wednesday's Little Rays Reptile Zoo show held at Liberty North. With nearly 50 animals on display, the traveling zoo will be holding shows each day till Friday. For more information about the zoo, please visit www.raysreptiles.com.
