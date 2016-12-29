Cardinal Street to play Downtown Countdown

Barrie's Downtown Countdown is featuring two of Canada's most popular groups in a double celebration New Year's Eve.

The free community event marks the New Year with two fireworks displays and live entertainment and it is the first of numerous activities and events in 2017 to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary.

In addition to lots of family-oriented fun, the event is also showcasing an emerging local band called Cardinal Street. The four-piece band answered the city's call for submissions earlier this year and won the opportunity to perform live at the biggest event of the year.

"We had over 35 submissions this year," said Arin Donnelly, community events co-ordinator for the City of Barrie, adding that a committee reviews the submissions and narrows it down to a good fit for the show, which this year includes a children's entertainment duo Splash 'N' Boots and headliners Sloan. "We've had them (Sloan) before - they are a really great band."

Cardinal Street released its first EP last year and is currently in the midst of recording their first full-length album, Ride On, which is expected to ready early 2017. The music ranges from sing-along acoustic ballads to real country, western swing style music and hard rock. The band expects to play a few of the new songs, as well as two of the EP's most successful singles, "Hey, Yeah!" and "I don't have time" and a few covers in a 30-minute set. They hit the stage at 8:15 p.m.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with family-oriented activities such as Skating on the Circle at the Centre rink - bring your own skates - horse-drawn wagon rides, Snow Valley's mini tube slide, face painting, Clarabella the Clown, Speaking of Wildlife - featuring Canadian bird and animal species - a hockey shootout and roaming performers. There's a bonfire warming zone and food vendors, too. All activities run until midnight.

The children's show opens the live entertainment portion of the evening at 7 p.m. with Splash 'N' Boots, a husband and wife duo who have performed all over the world. They also have a television show called the "The Big Yellow Boot" on Treehouse TV.

"(There was) the biggest crowd for them a few years ago," said Donnelly. "They put on a amazing show for the kids and they love Barrie. At New Year's here, we've had them for many years when they were up and coming so it's really exciting to have them back this year."

Splash 'N' Boots will be available for a meet and greet with children and families after their show. There will also be a special family countdown and fireworks display at 7:50 p.m.

Headliners Sloan take the stage at 10:30 p.m. The four-piece group has become one of Canada's most popular bands since they started out in Halifax more than 25 years ago.

Fireworks at midnight bring in the New Year. Street closures are in effect around the intersection of City Hall, corner of Mulcaster and Collier streets starting Dec. 30. Barrie Transit is providing free service on New Year's Eve from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.