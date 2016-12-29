Barrie on ice has a nice New Year’s ring to it.

City crews have been busy preparing the Centennial Park Community Ice Rink along Lakeshore Road since the temperatures dipped two weeks ago.

“The Centennial rink is scheduled to open this Saturday, Dec. 31, weather permitting,” said Barrie’s communications advisor, Emma Sharpe.

She said city staff were flooding the ice and setting up the ice boards Wednesday afternoon.

Opening for its third season, the Centennial rink – a collaboration of gifts from city residents and businesses – had a short season last winter after an unusually long fall.

Last year, the rink opened during the first week of January and was officially closed April 15.

At that time, city recreation worker, Joe Breedon, said it had been used more than all other outdoor rinks and lasted longer, probably because of its close proximity to Lake Simcoe and the cold, winter winds coming off the lake.

The mechanics of the artificial rink were donated to the city by Graham Fraser of Artificial Ice Infrastructure Coils and Chiller.

Fraser donated $250,000 worth of materials and equipment for the rink including the rink tubing, cooling pipes, fluids, three large 10-tonne compressors and pump equipment

Initially, PowerStream donated approximately $6,000 towards the rink, KB Electric offered its staff to install the electrical components, Hapamp of Elmvale erected light standards, and Midway Mechanical installed the water service so the city could flood the rink.

The city operates approximately 27 outdoor, natural ice rinks and their combined total operating costs were approximately $25,000.

City councillors approved the Centennial rink project in 2014, after Fraser offered the equipment in 2013.

