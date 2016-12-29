A Barrie man faces weapon and drug charges after city police checked a man not dressed for the weather Tuesday night.

Officers found two knives, a large amount of cash and cocaine after stopping a man at 8:40 p.m.

OPP had called Barrie police earlier about a fail-to-remain collision on Highway 400's northbound lanes at Dunlop Street West.

City officers were checking the area for a suspect and spotted a man who matched the description given by witnesses. He was also wearing just a sweatshirt, and no coat.

When officers tried to stop the man, he ignored multiple requests and continued to retreat in the opposite direction, police said.

Once he was stopped, police determined he was breaching multiple probation orders.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, drug possession, possessing a drug for the purpose of trafficking and five counts of breaching his probation.

He was held in police cells overnight for a bail hearing.

It was also determined the man was not connected to the fail-to-remain crash, which OPP continue to investigate.