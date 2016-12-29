Wyman Jacques and Barrie's Arboretum could be together again.

The city wants public feedback on the proposed naming of the Sunnidale Park Arboretum in honour of Jacques, who passed away last August at age 85.

A member of the Horticultural Society at the Arboretum’s inception in 1974, Jacques dedicated a significant amount of time and energy throughout his life to improving the community, with a focus on the Arboretum.

“Wyman Jacques knew soil,” said Examiner columnist Donna Douglas in a September article about him. “He could coax anything to grow and gave humbly to the gardens in his life.

“He was the ultimate 'root' man,” she wrote.

During the years, Jacques tended the gardens and trees in the 12-acre Arboretum six days a week, and assisted families who wished to dedicate a memorial to a loved one by helping them select a tree, having a plaque engraved, digging the hole, and then continuing to water and care for the sapling for years.

Jacques was also ahead of his time in the Arboretum.

“Wyman was a recycler long before there was recycling,” Douglas wrote. “He composted long before that became fashionable too. What he did, he did quietly, without fanfare and absolutely without notice.

“Wyman Jacques planted his roots in Barrie and grew them deeply.”

He became chairman of Barrie’s Arboretum in 1984.

His passion for the community went well beyond the Arboretum. During many years, he volunteered with organizations such as the Bruce Trail Club, Brereton Field Naturalist Club, Barrie Humane Society, Nottawasaga Conservation Club, Central United Church, Barrie Horticultural Society, Citizens on Patrol Program, and the Canadian Red Cross - donating more than 160 whole units of blood as well.

Jacques received many awards honoring his work, including the Ontario Horticultural Society Silver Fir Award, Barrie Horticultural Society Lifetime Membership Award and Diploma of Service Award, Barrie Chamber of Commerce Award, the Royal Canadian Legion Citizen of the Year Award and the Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow.

In September, Barrie's municipal naming working group met and recommended that there be public consultation about naming the Arboretum to honour Jacques.

To provide feedback, residents are asked to complete the Sunnidale Park Arboretum naming survey in ‘Public Feedback’ on www.barrie.ca/MyBarrie.

Or e-mail feedback to cityclerks@barrie.ca, contact Legislative and Court Services at 705-739-4204 or complete a written survey at Legislative and Court Services, 70 Collier St., at Barrie City hall.

The deadline for comments is Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 by 4:30 p.m.

A staff report will be presented to Barrie city council's general committee during the winter of 2017, with the public consultation results and recommendation(s) for consideration.

For more information, view the municipal naming policy at www.barrie.ca/parks.

