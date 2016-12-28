Push for Change makes its way through Barrie

CHERYL BROWNE/BARRIE EXAMINER Push for Change's Joe Roberts and Mayor Jeff Lehman push shopping carts along Yonge Street on Robert's Barrie leg of his 9,000 kilometre journey across Canada to raise funds and awareness for youth homelessness. Walking with the pair from the Big Bay Point Zehrs, were several Barrie Police Service officers, including Chief Kimberley Greenwood, as well as Ontario Provincial Police, one of whom arrested Roberts when he was a drug-addicted youth.