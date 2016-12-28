CREEMORE – Police are asking for the public's help after a $25,000 jewelry robbery at a home in Creemore.

Provincial police are investigating the theft of more than $25,000 worth of jewelry during a gutsty daytime break and enter two weeks ago.

OPP believe suspects forcibly entered a Francis Street home in Creemore on Wednesday, Dec, 14th between noon and 2:30 p.m.

Once inside, the suspects ransacked rooms and stole several pieces of high-end men and women’s gold jewelry.

Some of the stolen pieces are described as:

• A ladies 14 karat yellow-gold handcrafted emerald and diamond ring, valued at $5,750

• A ladies 18 karat yellow-gold handcrafted emerald and diamond bangle bracelet, valued at $1,400

• Four sets of 18 karat gold, cuff links valued at approximately $1,000/set

• An 18 karat yellow and white gold dress ring, with 12 round sapphires, valued at $1,400

The investigation is on-going.

Police are asking people to recall any information they may have about anything suspicious observed in Creemore on or around the date of this daytime break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West O.P.P. at (705) 429-3575 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.