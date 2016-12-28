Better late than never
Mark Wanzel/photo Unable to celebrate Christmas earlier in the week, friends Muray Dennis, left and Robby Witt stop for a brief break on Bayfield Street while transporting a Christmas tree they scored for free at the north-end Walmart Tuesday. With everything now coming together and their holiday spirits restored, the two will celebrate Christmas on New Year's Eve.
Mark Wanzel/photo
Unable to celebrate Christmas earlier in the week, friends Muray Dennis, left and Robby Witt stop for a brief break on Bayfield Street while transporting a Christmas tree they scored for free at the north-end Walmart Tuesday. With everything now coming together and their holiday spirits restored, the two will celebrate Christmas on New Year's Eve.