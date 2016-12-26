Slip-sliding through Boxing Day sales is no one’s idea of a good time.

Ontario police are advising motorists to leave travelling until later this afternoon when plows and sanders have had a chance to mitigate the effects of frozen rain overnight.

The freezing rain continued throughout the morning, with many drivers left scraping their vehicles to simply gain access.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for most of South-Central Ontario.

Precipitation spread into the region early Monday morning and has resulted in several hours of freezing rain with more on the way. The temperature is expected to rise Tuesday afternoon as temperatures climb above zero.

Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution once the precipitation arrives, as untreated roads and walkways could become quite icy.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when:

- When freezing rain is expected to pose a hazard to transportation or property or

- When freezing rain is expected for at least 2 hours.

There is an increased likelihood of power outages during every freezing rain event. Please do not call 911 to report power outages, contact the utility provider directly.

OPP say they have responded to numerous vehicles in ditch and stuck on roads where they can’t get traction.

For up to date Provincial Highway road closures to call *511 from cellphones or 1-800-268-4686 or www.mto.gov.on.ca