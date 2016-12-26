STAFF – Many city services are on holiday hours this week.

While most arenas are open for family skates and New Year’s Eve events are in the works, other programs will be on holiday-service hours only between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

City Hall will be closed for business Dec. 27 and Jan. 2.

The 19th annual New Year’s Eve Downtown Countdown at City Hall will feature children’s entertainment Splash’ n Boots with a family countdown and fireworks at 7:50 p.m.

Adults can ring in the New Year with Canadian rockers Sloan, with a message from Mayor Jeff Lehman just before the midnight countdown and fireworks.

Each year, the city invites local acts to bid for the chance to play on-stage at the Countdown. From more than 35 musical acts, the group Cardinal Street was selected to perform their original music and classic covers in front of the hometown crowd Saturday night.

Beginning at 6 p.m. at Barrie City Hall, families can bring their skates and enjoy a twirl at the Circle at the Centre ice rink.

There will be horse-drawn wagon rides, Snow Valley’s mini tube slide, street performers including Clarabella the Clown, face painting, a Speaking of Wildlife event, hockey shootout and more.

There will be food vendors parked outside city hall and a bonfire warming zone.

During the week, recreation centres will be open on Dec. 31 between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. but closed on Jan. 1.

Free holiday skates will be held on Tuesday at Holly Community Centre between 1:30 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 31 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:20 p.m. at East Bayfield Community Centre.

There will be no change to garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30.

The landfill will be open Dec. 28 until Dec. 31, when it will close at noon on New Year’s Eve.

On New Year’s Eve, Barrie bus transit offers free service between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. to ensure everyone gets home safely.

There will also be free downtown parking within a close walking distance of the city hall New Year’s Eve celebration.

Several downtown roads will be closed on New Year’s Eve, including Collier Street from Owen to Mulcaster streets between 6 a.m. Dec. 30 to noon on Jan. 1.

Collier Street between Mulcaster and Berczy streets will be closed between 3 p.m. Dec. 31 and 2 a.m. Jan. 1.

Mulcaster Street between Dunlop Street East and Worsely Street will also be closed between 3 p.m. Dec. 31 and 2 a.m. Jan. 1.

Although overnight parking in Barrie during the winter months is not permitted (Dec. 1 through to March 31), unless otherwise indicated on the city’s website, overnight parking will be allowed overnight on Dec. 31.

For more information, visit: www.barrie.ca.