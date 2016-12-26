After all the gift giving and generosity of Christmas, when Canadians pull out their wallets on Dec. 26, it’s usually for themselves.

Recent shopping trends such as online shopping and Black Friday sales may have thinned the once-legendary lineups of post-Christmas shopping, but the deep Boxing Day discounts are still offered by everyone from national big-box retailers to independent merchants.

At Best Buy Canada, an electronics giant, Boxing Day is the biggest single sales day for the company, said Thierry Lopez, the company’s director of marketing and corporate affairs.

“Boxing Day is still the main shopping day in Canadian culture. People know there will be good deals,” Lopez said.

While shoppers load up for family and friends during the holiday season, on Boxing Day they buy for themselves, he said.

At the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in RioCan Georgian Mall, store owner Christine Spellman was selling all Christmas chocolate at 50% off.

Standing in the window of her shop churning a large cauldron of chocolate, Spellman said it was a great Christmas selling season.

“We do a lot of sales on Boxing Day. Not for presents, just a treat while you’re in the mall,” she said.

In Barrie’s south-end, Best Buy customers were loading large screen televisions into their cars as ice rain coated everything in a shiny sheen on Monday.

Environment Canada had called for a freezing-rain warning well into Tuesday afternoon when temperatures were expected to rise.

By mid-Monday afternoon, Dave and Nancy Southam had tidied up after their children and grandchildren had left, and were looking for bargains at Georgian Mall.

“The roads were horrible, our driveway was really icy,” Dave said. “I voted to stay home with a tall glass of something in my hand, but that was vetoed.”

While they admitted they were just window shopping, the Barrie couple did note it was a relief to be able to return an item at the Hudson’s Bay store.

“Stores never used to take returns on Boxing Day, but they did today,” Nancy said.

Earlier in the day, Mitchell Koopmans said he had stood in line at EB Games at Georgian Mall for more than an hour to buy a controller for his video game.

“They had up to 60% off, so it was a good deal,” Koopmans said.

Like turkey sandwiches, Boxing Day is a left-over tradition from an era when wealthy British homeowners would take gifts and leftovers to their servants on the day after Christmas.

While many Canadian shoppers and retailers here have embraced the American-style Black Friday craze, retailers say the big deal on this side of the divide remains Dec. 26 — the day after the holiday rush.

The biggest shopping day in the U.S., Black Friday in Canada can’t hold a candle to Boxing Day or Boxing Week promotional sales and discounts, yet it has changed the shopping landscape on this side of the border, as well.

Many Canadian retailers hold their own Black Friday events, effectively putting shopping into the heads of consumers earlier — what some analysts call Christmas creep — and extending the shopping season over a wider period.

A study released by Statistics Canada last year reached the same conclusion, finding that Black Friday did not seem to affect overall retail sales patterns from 2006 to 2014. The exceptions were in clothing, electronics and appliances, sporting goods, book and music stores.

Instead of relying on blowout sales on Black Friday and Boxing Day, sales are spread more evenly through the year, he said.

The final six weeks of shopping before Christmas used to account for about 50% of sales, but now that is down to 15% to 20%.

At Georgian Mall’s Sport Chek, Cole Michels said he picked up a pair of snow pants and a winter coat for $360, on sale for about 30% less than regular retail.

Betty Poole said she, her husband and son had driven to Barrie from Mulmur Township for a dinner party, so she decided to do a little Boxing Day shopping.

“I almost didn’t come. The secondary roads were covered with ice and I wanted to turn around but my husband wouldn’t,” Poole said. “So I came here and just saved 50% on a blouse at Suzy Shier.”

— With files by London Free Press and CP