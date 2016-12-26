Jarod Stehle and Rowan Hart both followed the footsteps of their older brothers into competitive swimming, they both swim with the Barrie Trojans, and now both are the fastest swimmers in the country for their respective age groups and swims. Other than that, their paths both to the water and in the water couldn't be more different.

Standing at just 5'9" and 140 lbs, 16-year-old Jarod Stehle is by no means built like Michael Phelps. But, according to Barrie Trojans head coach Jason Morawski, he makes up for his size in just about every other area of the pool.

"Jarod's style is a lot more on the finesse side, so he's very detail-oriented, very consistent with that kind of stuff. He does a good job on the little things," said Morawski.

It would be an understatement to say Stehle is used to the pool. He's spent the past 10 years refining his swimming and even competed at the Olympic trials last year.

Although he fell short of qualifying for the team, watching Penny Oleksiak and the rest of Team Canada dominate the field from his Barrie home this past summer has only motivated Stehle to become a stronger swimmer.

"It's quite an eye opener in terms of how fast people go," said Stehle, remarking on his experience at the trials. "Basically you have to ask yourself, how bad do you want it? For me, I want to go to the Olympics, I want to win medals. That's my thing."

Stehle has always been a fierce competitor but it wasn't until five years ago that he realized swimming was what he wanted to do.

"For the first couple of years I really didn't like it (swimming). It was very forceful, my parents were making me go. But there was this breakthrough," explained Stehle. "The day after I turned 11, I made my first major swim meet for Ontario, and that was sort of the turning point. It's been uphill since then."

Having swam at the Olympic trials last year and with club records and many other swimming accomplishments under his belt, it came as no surprise for Jarod to compete in the Junior Internationals in Scarborough Dec. 16 to 18.

The swimming competition featured the best swimmers under 18 from across Canada and different parts of the world.

Jarod outduelled many swimmers one and two years older than he is to win a bronze medal in the 200-metre backstroke race. In fact, his swimtime is the the fastest in Canada for both 16 and 17 year olds. He also swam his way to top-seven finishes in the 50-metre back and 100 metre swims.

At the other end of the pool is Rowan Hart. At 6'3" and 175 lbs, the 15-year-old is a giant standing next to Stehle.

In the water, Morawski describes Hart as very much the opposite to Stehle in how he swims.

"He's not as sharp and precise, but a little more on the strength and power training side of things."

Morawski also points out that Hart is a year younger and is likely growing into his body more.

Rowan knew he was a gifted swimmer from the moment he first received proper swim training.

"When I was eight years old, I broke my leg, and I used to be a skier but I kind of got afraid," Hart lamented. "Then I remember coming to swimming lessons with the school and even with a recovering leg I still got put into the highest level and thought 'hey, maybe swimming is what I should do.'"

Now, in just his sixth year with the Barrie Trojans, Rowan has surprised many with how much time he's shaved off his fastest swims.

In fact, competing in the Junior Internationals didn't become realistic for him until just prior to the competition.

"I only qualified two weeks ago, actually," said Hart in disbelief. "It was at a meet in Barrie; that race I took off five seconds in the 100 (metre), which is a lot. And I was shocked, I had no idea I could do that!"

At the Junior Internationals, Hart surprised himself yet again.

"The first two days were not the best, I was nowhere near my best times and nowhere near where I wanted to be, but the last day I had two pretty good races," exclaimed the 15-year-old swimmer.

On the final day of competition, Hart shaved three seconds off of his 50-metre breaststroke time and cut another five from his 200-metre IM. Although Hart cracked a top-10 finish in just one of the races, considering his age, he had no complaints.

Hart, who also has the fastest 100-metre breaststroke time for any 15-year-old in Canada, said that once he got used to the meet, "it feels good to go fast, it's the best."

Since the next Summer Olympics are still nearly four years away, the pair of Barrie Trojans will be pushing for spots on Team Canada for the Pan Am Games in 2019 and other international swim competitions.

Until then, now that Hart's and Stehle's paths have crossed, it's not unlikely that each could be lining up in the pool with the Canadian crest on their caps before long.