Christmas Day was special for hundreds of people who gave and received at Rose Romita's 23rd annual Free Community Dinner.

The Ward 2 city councillor gathered up more than 150 volunteers who dolled out turkey dinners with all the fixings.

"It’s always about 350 people but we’re prepared for about 750 meals. People will come for seconds and thirds and they can take one home as well," Romita said while the sounds of laughter and conversation came from the Central United Church basement hall.

While many of the people taking advantage of her hospitality were disadvantaged, some were there for more than the food.

"I hate to use the word less fortunate because sometimes when people go through life, life happens," she said. "They may have a roof over their head but they just can’t afford to have a half-decent meal.

"But it’s not just about the meal though. It’s about the friendship and the fellowship," she added. "It’s one big happy family. They can come here and have a good time and they know no one is judging them.

"Or they just don’t want to be home alone," Romita said. "They might not have any family to share Christmas Day with or they’ve been disconnected from their family.

"We get a number of volunteers who donate their time because of that. They’d rather come here, volunteer and feel good about themselves."

Sam, who didn’t want his last name used, is a regular guest at the Barrie Out of the Cold program and was emotional when speaking about the love in the room at Romita’s dinner.

“It’s so wonderful that all these people come together to make this dinner happen,” he said, tears welling up in his eyes. “People like me need all the support they can get and getting a turkey dinner on Christmas Day is really special.”

Ann Carletti, who recently moved to Barrie from Etobicoke, was one of the many volunteers and was happy lend a hand on Sunday.

"I've wanted to volunteer for something like for years but couldn't find the time. So I made the time to give back," she said.

"I don’t know where they all come," Romita said of the volunteers. "I think they come out of the woodwork.

"They’re from different faiths and different walks of life because it’s a community thing. It doesn’t matter what their background is. Everybody wants to help."

Romita said several people have been volunteering for all 23 years.

"We lose some and we gain some. Some help out one year and maybe not the next year and then they come back again," she said. "And it’s so great that entire families volunteer their time, which is amazing. They gain experience and learn to appreciate what they have.

"It’s not what’s under the tree. It’s who is around the tree," she added.

"I had a gentleman call me and he was going to Georgian College many years ago and he needed a Christmas dinner," Romita said. "Now he is a successful businessman and he said, 'I really want to give back'.

"He brought in fruits and vegetables and stayed for a good two hours helping on the food line," she said. "It’s good to see the ones who have received appreciate it and come back to help."





