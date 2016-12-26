A Barrie woman is in a Toronto hospital after being ejected from a vehicle on the Dunlop Street Bridge over Highway 400 Saturday afternoon.

Barrie police say they received numerous calls at approximately 4:30 p.m. from motorists who witnessed the incident.

The 33-year-old woman was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and later sent to the intensive care unit at Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto.

She was listed in stable condition on Sunday.

The bridge was closed while police conducted an investigation.

Police say the incident does not appear criminal in nature and did not involve a collision.

The investigation is continuing.