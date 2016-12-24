Injured person discovered on Rail Trail

In the early morning hours of Dec. 24, officers from the Barrie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an injured person on Woodland Heights Drive in Oro-Medonte Township, on Rail Trail. The County of Simcoe Paramedic Services attended the scene and transported one person to an area hospital.

The K9 unit was on scene, and the trail entrance was blocked off by police tape at Woodland Drive.

The ongoing investigation is continuing by members of the Barrie OPP and Central Region OPP Crime Unit, although they have reported that there is no danger to the public at this time.

The OPP declined to provide any other information on the incident. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

If any persons have any information in relation to this incident they are asked to contact Barrie OPP via the OPP Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers.