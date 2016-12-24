The Christmas and holiday season is all about celebrating with family and friends.

Traditions often include decorating the Christmas tree, wolfing down everything from turkey and ham to cookies, cakes and candy canes, and hoping everyone’s Cousin Eddie stays away from any outlets or power sources.

In Canada, there’s another tradition, one that brings so many of our families to the front of a TV.

Every year, millions of Canadians gather to watch our national junior team go for gold at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

For myself, the world junior tournament will always hold a special place in my heart. It was something I shared with my dad and thankfully provided me with so many wonderful memories of the time we spent before he passed away.

It was really the 1986 world juniors in Hamilton that started it for me.

With Joe Nieuwendyk, Luc Robitaille, Joe Murphy and Barrie’s own Shayne Corson on the roster, Canada was loaded with talent and listed as one of the heavy favourites.

Canada walked their way through the early part of the tournament, outscoring the competition by a combined score of 44-7 in wins over Switzerland, West Germany, the United States and Sweden.

My dad and I were fortunate to be in the crowd of more than 17,000 that attended the gold-medal game against Russia at the new Copps Coliseum on Jan. 2.

While Canada would go on to lose the final to the Russians, the game created one of my all-time favourite junior hockey moments.

It was easily one of the biggest hockey hits I have ever seen live.

In the opening period, future Vancouver Canucks forward Jim Sandlak brought the crowd, and my dad and I, to our feet when he absolutely rocked Russia’s Alexander Semak.

The hit sent Semak right over the boards; you could hear the thud when the Russian landed.

Sandlak was penalized for charging and the Russians would tie the game on the ensuing power play before eventually going on to win the contest, 4-1.

But the tournament and that final would also introduce me to Corson.

The Barrie native, who had won gold with the Canadian juniors the previous year, was fantastic every time he stepped on the ice and would go on to lead the tournament in scoring with seven goals and seven assists. He was named to the tournament all-star team.

Corson would go on to play 19 years in the NHL, suit up for Canada at the 1988 Winter Olympics and win gold at the 1991 Canada Cup.

Still, the world juniors that year for the former Hamilton Steelhawk have always held a special place in Corson’s memories.

“It’s one of the greatest moments I’ve had in my hockey career for sure,” Corson told the Hamilton Spectator. “I would put the world juniors right up there with anything in my career. It’s a great tournament.

“Anytime you get to represent your country, it’s a lot of fun.”

From there on in, Barrie has had plenty of connections to our national junior team, both on and off the ice.

The next year a now familiar face to Barrie Colts fans would create quite a stir behind the bench for Canada.

Bert Templeton, who some eight years later would lead the expansion Barrie Colts into the OHL, would take a talented Canadian squad that included Brendan Shanahan, Pierre Turgeon, Theo Fleury and Barrie native Steve Chiasson into the world junior tourney in Piestany, Czechoslovakia.

What followed is now known as the “Punch-up in Piestany.”

With Canada up 4-2 in the second period against a Russian team that had nothing to play for, a full-scale brawl broke out after Fleury was slashed by Russia’s Pavel Kostichkin.

As the two began to fight, Russian Evgeny Davydov came off the bench to join in and soon both benches emptied and the melee was on.

The officials could only watch as it went on for some 20 minutes and at some point during all this someone (who wasn’t too bright) turned off the lights in the rink in hopes of stopping the brawl.

Canada’s medal hopes went down the drain when both teams were disqualified and Templeton, one of junior hockey’s most successful coaches, never got another chance to lead Canada.

In 1989, another Barrie native sported our junior national team jersey. Darrin Shannon, who went on to play more than 500 games in the NHL with Buffalo, Toronto, Winnipeg and Phoenix, would come up just short in his medal hopes.

Canada finished fourth, while Russia, led by Pavel Bure, would capture the gold.

Alliston native Manny Legace stepped in between the pipes and lead Canada to a gold medal at the 1993 world championships.

Expectations were that Legace wouldn’t even make the team, but the talented puck-stopper wouldn’t just make the team, he would end up winning the starting role.

Legace told me he had no idea he’d start until the team got back on the bus after a pre-game warm-up of kicking a soccer ball around.

After hearing the news he threw up a couple of times and was outstanding in goal the rest of the way.

In 1995 in Red Deer, Alta., Dan Cloutier, who went on to become a goaltending coach with the Colts, and current Barrie resident Darcy Tucker would help Canada win its third-straight gold medal.

Barrie resident Ric Jackman patrolled the blue-line for Canada’s 1997 entry, which won gold for a fifth-straight time.

The following year, the Barrie Colts sent their first player to a world championship when captain Daniel Tkaczuk made the team. Canada had its five-year title streak broken and placed a disappointing eighth.

Tkaczuk and Colts goaltender Brian Finley helped Canada get back on the medal podium the following year in Winnipeg. Both had to settle for a silver medal, though, as Canada dropped a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime loss to Russia in the gold-medal game.

Finley was back on Team Canada in 2000 as the starting goalie and he and his teammates settled for bronze in Sweden.

Barrie native and current San Jose Sharks star defenceman Brent Burns suited up for Canada at the 2004 worlds in Finland. Canada dropped another heart-breaker in the gold-medal game, this time falling 4-3 to the United States.

Colts captain Bryan Little helped Canada capture its third-straight gold medal and win for the first time on European ice in a decade when they beat Russia, 4-2, in the final held in Sweden.

Stefan Della Rovere rocked many an OHL opponent on the ice and in the 2009 tourney held in Ottawa the Colts winger was a physical force for Canada.

Della Rovere helped Canada capture its record-tying fifth-consecutive gold medal with a convincing 5-1 win over Sweden.

Della Rovere and Canada brought home silver after a loss to the U.S. in the final the following year in Saskatchewan.

Canadian teammate Alex Pietrangelo was dealt days later from Niagara to Barrie and helped the Colts reach the OHL final that same year.

The Barrie Colts sent two dynamic and future NHL forwards to the worlds with Team Canada in 2012.

Mark Scheifele and Tanner Pearson won bronze, though, after a tough 6-5 loss to Russia in the semifinals.

Canada was down 6-1 and rallied, but came up just short on home ice in Calgary.

The following year, the Canadian entry again included a pair of Colts as Anthony Camara and Scheifele, but this time they couldn’t help the national team reach the podium.

Canada placed fourth after losing to the host Russians, 6-5 in overtime in the bronze-medal game.

The Barrie Colts sent a blue-line star to the 2014 world junior championships in Sweden, but Aaron Ekblad couldn’t get Canada back on the medal podium. Russia won bronze with a 2-1 win over Canada.

Ekblad wouldn’t make it back to the world juniors. He was too busy being drafted first overall by the Florida Panthers and went on to win the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year the following season.

Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was the next Colt to suit up for Canada in 2016, but the tournament, held in Helsinki, Finland, proved to be a tough one for the New Jersey prospect and his teammates.

Canada lost 6-5 to Finland in the quarterfinals.

When Canada opens its tournament Monday against Russia on Boxing Day, it’s certain most Canadians will be back in front of the TV set.

There will likely be some groans, some nail-biting and, hopefully, more often not, loud cheers.

But one of the best tournaments in sports will once again draw us all in, and once again create memories that will last a lifetime.

Gene Pereira writes about junior hockey for the Barrie Examiner.