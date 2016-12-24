South Simcoe police stopped 625 vehicles during festive RIDE spot checks at various locations Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Police said 17 roadside screening tests were administered, with one driver registering a warn. A 37-year-old Severn Township man had his driver's licence suspended for three days.

In Alcona at 2 a.m., a 29-year-old Toronto man was charged with disqualified driving, police said.

His driver's licence had been suspended for a criminal conviction of impaired driving. He was charged and his vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

Two other drivers were given tickets for other offences and one was notified of a recent licence suspension.

Motorists are reminded that Festive RIDE officers will be out daily until January.

Drivers are asked to stay sober, and call 911 if an impaired driver is spotted.