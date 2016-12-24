County of Simcoe Paramedic Services wrapped up its 14th annual Toy Drive having collected 5,959 toys, 3,886 pounds of food, and $15,819 in cash and gift cards.

“Because of your kindness and compassion, this Christmas will be special for children and families in need in our communities,” Warden Gerry Marshall said.

“I can’t say enough about our generous residents and business and the amazing efforts of our paramedics who make the Toy Drive possible each year.”

With this year’s totals, the Toy Drive has collected more than 67,000 toys, 20,000 pounds of food and approximately to $126,000 in monetary and gift card donations for families across Simcoe County during the last 14 years.

All Toy Drive donations are distributed to local children and families in need by charitable organizations working in partnership with Simcoe County Paramedic Services.

Charities supported by this Toy Drive include Barrie & District Christmas Cheer, The Salvation Army, Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions, Holy Martyrs of Japan, Coldwater Sharing Place, Elmvale Food Bank, Wasaga Beach Food Bank and Wasaga Beach Kinnettes.

There were two large monetary donations of $1,000 made this year by Barrie Ford and Arnott Construction Ltd.