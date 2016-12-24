Don't forget to check the list of what's open and closed during the holidays.

Barrie City Hall will be closed Dec. 26 and 27, Jan. 2, along with Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

All city recreation facilities will be open Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 from 6-11 a.m., closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

For the full schedule visit barrie.ca/DropIns.

Barrie landfill will be closed at noon on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, and will re-open on Dec. 28 and Jan. 3.

There will be no change in the collection schedule for garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste during the holidays.

Collection will take place as usual on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, and will remain on the regular schedule throughout the week – with materials curbside by 7 a.m.

For more visit barrie.ca/CurbsideCollection.