Fire destroyed a west-Barrie garage and two vehicles inside it Thursday night, causing more than $150,000 in estimated damage.

City firefighters were called to 138 Miller Dr. at 10 p.m.

Two people, the home occupants, were treated for minor injuries.

“We believe it was some sort of flammable vapours that ignited, but we don't have a cause,” said Samantha Hoffmann of Barrie Fire & Emergency Service.

“The entire garage was a total loss, all of the stuff inside the garage,” she said. “Thankfully the house nearby was a brick building, so there were just a few broken windows, cracked windows, from the heat, but the fire did not spread.”

Barrie firefighters had the blaze under control by midnight, Hoffmann said.