It could cost another 3% or $1.47 million more to police Barrie next year – bringing the 2017 operating/capital budget to nearly $50.38 million.

City council will consider the police budget as part of January budget talks.

“I believe the increase being requested is reasonable,” said Jim Dickie, police board chairman.

Coun. Michael Prowse, chairman of the city's finance and corporate services committee, said he's reserving judgment on the 2017 police budget.

“I would say that while the increase appears to be in line with expectations, we have a responsibility to our taxpayers to scrutinize the cost and the value for their money,” he said.

As usual, the lion's share of the police budget is for the salaries, benefits and overtime of officers and civilian employees. That's estimated to total almost $47.5 million in 2017, up from $45.7 million this year.

In 2015, the police requested and received a 2.98% increase in city funding for 2016, or $1.4 million more. Salaries and benefits were estimated at 92% of this year's police budget.

City police have a force of 237 officers and 108 civilian; the 2017 budget calls for an increase of three new civilian positions.

Capital expenditures in the 2017 police budget total $1.2 million, an increase of this year's amount of $850,000.

There's also $400,000 for a future first-responders campus that would involve police being housed with other emergency services, and $88,000 for a radio system upgrade.

Both those amounts were required by city council, according to the police board's 2017 budget document, obtained by the Examiner on Thursday.

“The capital request covers usual costs such as cruiser and equipment replacement,” Dickie said. “The increase this year is related to efficiency and technology improvements to our internal communications platform, crime laboratory and electronic Crown brief capability.”

Barrie police have not increased the number of officers since 2012, despite increasing workload due to several factors.

“Although crime rates have been down in recent years we do see a slight increase this year,” Dickie said. “Crime, however, is not the only demand on police resources.

“Our officers have become the first responders for many other issues, such as people in crisis. Our efforts as a service have been to manage these demands by creating efficiency, training our officers for the new and growing demands and trying where responsible to have civilians take on roles where sworn officers can be redeployed to roles where their skills and authority are required,” he added.

At this stage in Barrie city council's budget process, the projected property tax increase is in the 3%-3.25% range, with 1% of that total for infrastructure repair and replacement – roads, pipes and facilities in this city.

The operating component of Barrie's police budget is approximately 22% of the city’s net tax levy; and the police operating budget is the city's largest operating expense.

Which is why councillors will be taking a close look at it next month.

“As the city grows our cost pressures on not only operating cost but large capital projects, continues to grow and honestly in many cases, those costs are simply outstripping our residents' ability to pay,” Prowse said.

“This budget cycle will require the city and our partners to simply dig a little deeper and sharpen our pencils as we look to bend the cost curve for our residents,” Prowse said.

He noted Friday the only information he's seen related to the police board's $50.38- million budget request is a one-page document.

“It would be premature for me to comment on the details as I haven't yet seen them,” Prowse said.

The city's police board approved its 2017 budget on Oct. 20.

Barrie's 2016 community survey, a phone poll, asked 1,000 residents in October what they thought of the quality of life in Barrie, its council and city services - and the relationship between property taxes and services.

The result was that 32% of homeowners surveyed said they would like to see property taxes go down, even if it meant service levels dropped.

Three years ago only 18% of homeowners surveyed said this.

The survey also said 61% of those polled would minimize tax increases while maintaining service levels, and 7% would pay more tax to increase services.

In 2013, 72% would keep tax increases to a minimum while maintaining city service levels, and 11% would pay more property tax to increase services.

bbruton@postmedia.com