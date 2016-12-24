The Barrie Colts novice ‘AA’ team came home from Ottawa with a gold medal last weekend after winning the 13th annual Ottawa Senators Novice Holiday Classic.

The Colts went undefeated throughout the tournament, outscoring their opposition by a combined score of 27-6.

Tournament action started Friday afternoon, culminating in a 5-2 win over the Whitby Wildcats in the championship final Sunday evening.

This was the team’s first tournament win this season, and it featured five of our Colts in the top 10 on the tournament leaderboard.

Each and every player gave their best effort every game and were fully committed to completing the task of winning the tournament.