Barrie Transit has a holiday schedule too.

There will be regular service on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, but no service on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

On Dec. 26, Boxing Day, there will be hourly service beginning at 7 a.m.

There will be regular weekday service Dec. 27-30, and until 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Buses will be free from 5 p.m. Dec. 31 to 3 a.m. on New Year's Day – then there will be no service for the remainder of Jan. 1.

Regular weekly service resumes Jan. 2

For more visit barre.ca/TransitNotices.