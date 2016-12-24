For most 22-year-olds, the holiday season means reuniting with family, seeing old friends and finishing last-minute Christmas shopping.

Levi (real name withheld), however, is more focused on whether he’ll have somewhere to sleep tonight.

According to Toronto’s Covenant House, Levi is one of 35,000 Canadian young people who don’t have a place to call home throughout the year, every year.

In 2013, after leaving a youth shelter in another city, Levi arrived in Barrie and found shelter at Youth Haven.

He has been living there on and off ever since.

Nicole Barkley, who has been working at the shelter for a decade, says youth can require a shelter’s services for a variety of reasons.

Some are kicked out of their houses by their families or illegally evicted by their landlords.

Some youth lose their jobs and can no longer pay rent, while others have been released from custody with no arranged housing.

Finally, some youth leave their homes due to abuse.

“When teens enter homelessness at a young age, they fall victim to believing they are not worth more,” Barkley said. “It’s difficult for them to create long-term goals because they don’t see the future. They see, ‘where am I going to sleep tonight and tomorrow night?’.”

For Levi, not knowing what the next day is going to bring is the scariest part.

Like other youth, he is at risk for being stigmatized, not receiving the same opportunities and being taken advantage of by adults.

Youth Haven has helped nearly 300 people between the ages of 16 and 24 in 2016 alone.

They can offer up to 25 people a place to sleep every night.

However, Youth Haven goes beyond giving people a bed to sleep in; they also offer a life skills/case management program, transitional housing programs to teach teens how to live independently, and access to counsellors.

Youth can also drop in for meals and care packages, even if they are not residing at the shelter.

Barkley said she believes more jobs, less stigmatization, affordable housing and transitional housing programs are all necessary to end youth homelessness.

This year, Youth Haven is starting its Boxes of Hope campaign to raise money and awareness for those who use their services.

Youth Haven will be selling 200 Boxes of Hope, and one in every four boxes will contain a prize valued between $100 and $1,250.

Prizes include a Napoleon fireplace, a skydive experience from Skydive Toronto, a dog-sledding experience from Sugar Dogs, a Tom Brady football jersey donated by Buffalo Wild Wings, a new driver program from Drive Wise Canada and others.

Boxes of Hope can be purchased online at youthhaven.ca/boxes-of-hope/ from now until midnight on Jan 4. Reveal Night will be hosted on Jan 4 at 6 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings at Park Place in south-end Barrie, where those who have purchased Boxes of Hope can choose their box and reveal the prize inside.

The Boxes of Hope are $100 each, and all the proceeds go directly to helping the young people in need at Youth Haven, like Levi.

Days before Christmas, Levi left Youth Haven to join unknown family members in another city. He says he hopes to someday continue his education and get a better job. In five years, he’d like to own his own company.

“I have met so many talented, interesting and amazing youth over the 10 years that I’ve been here,” Barkley said. “They have taught me so much and their resiliency and strength has encouraged me to re-evaluate how I live my life and what’s truly important to me.”

Renée Elson is a student from École secondaire Catholique Nouvelle-Alliance, doing a co-op work placement at the Barrie Examiner.