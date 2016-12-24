Barrie Bucket closed in 2001

When the Simcoe County Jail was opened in 1841, the architect designed a polygonal structure that he thought would make inmates feel less confined.

“It is a pretty a toy penitentiary as you could see anywhere,” noted Sir Richard Bonnycastle in 1846.

Located at the corner of Mulcaster and Worsley streets, the new gaol had 32 cells, each having no lights.

But there was a pail stowed under each cot.

The gaol did have a few design faults, which included a hole in the wall through which firewood could be passed and a fire escape ladder that was attached to the same wall.

More than one inmate took advantage of these oversights to escape, but not all of them were as lucky.

Five prisoners were executed in the maximum-security facility, the last hanging taking place in 1945.

The Barrie Bucket was closed in 2001 and replaced by the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.

There is no escaping the fact that the gaol remains as the oldest public building in Barrie.

