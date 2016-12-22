WASAGA BEACH -

Wasaga Beach council passed its 2017 budget Tuesday night with a 1.94% tax increase or about $45 more for the average priced home.

But while Mayor Brian Smith called the budget “progressive,” Deputy Mayor Nina Bifolchi and a former councillor did not support pulling money out of reserves to fund waterfront businesses and the development of a new downtown.

The town’s total expenditure is $48.3 million divided into $36.6 million in operating expenses and $11.7 million in capital expenses.

Mayor Smith called it a “responsible and progressive budget that is reflective of council’s priorities and and sensitive to the times we live in.

“It sets aside funds to further the goals of council and to address the infrastructure needs of the town, while maintaining the financial health of the municipality,” he added.

New programs included in the 2017 budget are focused on the development of a new downtown for Wasaga Beach.

Staff undertook a review of the town’s reserve funds and was able to free up $900,000 to reinvest in the the implementation of the Downtown Master Plan while keeping more than $37 million in the reserves, Smith said in his address to council.

A plan to implement the Downtown Master Plan is expected to come to council in January.

“We will continue to manage our beachfront property investment with the financial plan approved by council. Staff will be focussed on leading all the units and managing expenses in a business-like manner,” said Smith.

The town will also be taking over the management of Beach Areas 1 and 2 from Ontario Parks, “so that the town has control over events and activities in this important economic generator,” Smith said.

Funds have been set aside to cover the costs of this project, should council approve it in the new year.

The capital budget includes funding for projects including:

• Security cameras in the beachfront area and lower Main Street;

• Security systems at town hall, public works and the RecPlex;

• New playground equipment, tennis courts and trail enhancements;

• Skateboard park ramp enhancements;

• River Road West urbanization from Brillinger Street to Veterans Way, including curbs, sidewalks and bike lanes.

There is also money in the budget to begin the planing of the town’s new multi-purpose recreation centre and library and Smith said that will be completed in two to three years.

“These community assets will benefit both visitors and residents alike,” he said.

New hirings include a full-time planner and communications staff.

Bifolchi voted for the budget, but wanted it recorded that there are items included in the budget that she does not support.

“I do not support certain items regardless whether they are paid for by reserves or the tax base,” she said.

Those items include the Downtown Master Plan for $500,000, the development corporation funding for $100,000, development agreements and incentives for $300,000, another planner for $102,000 and another communications specialist for $100,000.

Bifolchi received applause for her statements before the vote was called.

During the first public comment period, former councillor Morley Bercovitch told council he thought the high amount of money being taken out of reserves was irresponsible.

He said the operating budget statement included a transfer of reserves to the economic development department of $900,000 and another for $117,000 for total of more than $1 million.

It’s then combined with income for the department, but still results in a net loss of more than $371,000.

“I’d like to know where this is coming from. I really have a concern,” Bercovitch said.

“At one time, the town was the envy of Simcoe County. Now we are the laughingstock of Simcoe County,” he added to applause from the audience.

At the end of his address, Mayor Smith thanked treasurer Monica Quinlan and her team, department heads and council for participation in the budget preparation.

The budget will be posted on the town’s web site and available at the administration centre.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

twitter.com/GiseleSarvis