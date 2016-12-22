The Simcoe County Museum scored a perfect 50 out of 50 in the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport’s 2016 Standards for Community Museums.

Each year, community museums are judged on a number of the ministry’s 10 standards that represent the minimum requirements for the operation of a good community museum.

Community museums must meet the standards in order to qualify for funding under the community museum operating grant.

The ministry focused on two standards in 2016: community and exhibition.

Museums were required to submit a social-media plan, an exhibit plan with a three-year horizon and a schedule for the exhibit plan.

In the planning and presentation of exhibitions, museums must strive for accuracy, relevance, effective communication, learning opportunities, engagement and the safe display of artifacts.

“The exhibits at the Simcoe County Museum provide an important link between our residents, their communities, and our region’s heritage,” said Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall.

“The Simcoe County Museum not only plays a vital role in educating and engaging the youth of our region, but promotes Simcoe County’s rich history at home and abroad as well," he added.

The ministry says the environment in which museums function is changing and the profession itself is growing and becoming more skilled and knowledgeable.

Museum standards must continue to evolve as museums find new ways to serve their communities and fulfil their mandate.

In achieving these standards, Ontario's museums will continue along the path to excellence and remain a resource to the communities they serve.

In 2017-18, the ministry will focus on finance, interpretation and education and research.