For the families who may have missed Splash 'N' Boots earlier this year, Barrie's annual Downtown Countdown is a perfect opportunity to see the duo perform live.

Taes Leavitt, also known as Boots, and Nick Adams, a.k.a. Splash, are returning to Barrie to perform in the children's show, which is part of the annual New Year's Eve celebration at city hall.

They will also be doing a meet and greet after the show.

The duo has spent many New Year's Eve here and the city has become one of their favourite places to perform.

Look for an interactive, funfilled, high-energy show with lots of music and dancing.

Splash 'N' Boots has become a household name over the past couple of years through a partnership with Treehouse TV which resulted in their own television show, The Big Yellow Boot, which is currently in its third season.

The duo released a new album of songs, Big Yellow Tunes, earlier this fall. It is their 10th recording.

Their ninth studio recording, Songs From the Boot, was nominated for a 2016 Juno Award for Children's Album of the Year.

A couple in real life, they met at Queen's University in Kingston where she was studying music along with some drama courses and he was acquiring his highschool teaching qualifications in English and drama.

It was drama that brought them together, a work experience program through Queen's where they were hired to stage plays for children.

They started performing outside of school in 2003, a career move that has taken them around the world.

In addition to the albums, they have released three DVDs, numerous videos and have a variety of merchandise from T-shirts to guitar picks.

They have also become known for their philanthropy with Sick Kids Hospital and Camp Ooch for children with cancer.

Ring in the New Year 'yellow and blue style'. Families are encouraged to wear a yellow and blue, just like Splash 'N' Boots.

Fireworks follow the 7 p.m. show.

Activities begin at 6 p.m. with skating on the Circle at the Centre rink. Bring your own skates.

There will also be horse-drawn wagon rides, Snow Valley's mini tube slide, roaming street performers, face painting with Clarabella the Clown, Speaking of Wildlife, a hockey shootout, bonfire warming zone, food vendors and more, Dec. 31, at Barrie City Hall. Admission is free. Barrie Transit is providing free service from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.