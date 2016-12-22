NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA -

An organization on Manitoulin Island is trying to prevent a township council from disposing of the historic S.S. Norisle, which the Tobermory Maritime Association is hoping to turn into a dive site near the tip of the Bruce Peninsula.

The S.S. Norisle Steamship Society has initiated legal action against Assiginack Township, the municipality's chief administrative officer confirmed Wednesday.

“I can tell you what they're claiming. They're claiming $10 million in damages and asking for an order that the municipality not be allowed to dispose of the Norisle until the matter is heard in court. That's all I can tell you because it's gone to our solicitor so we don't comment on ongoing lawsuits,” Alton Hobbs said in a brief interview.

John Coulter, director of restoration for the society, also confirmed “a claim has been filed,” but refused to comment further. Jean McLennan, founder of the society, and Rob Maguire, another member of the group, would not comment either.

The Norisle, which transported passengers and vehicles between Tobermory and South Baymouth from 1947 until the Chi-Cheemaun took over the seasonal service in 1974, has been owned by Assiginack Township since 1975. It has been berthed at Manitowaning Bay since that time.

Assiginack Mayor Paul Moffatt, who The Sun Times has been unable to reach, has been quoted by the media on Manitoulin Island as saying his council has been discussing ways to get rid of the Norisle, which he said is deteriorating.

Hobbs, in an interview Tuesday, said the township is interested in hearing a proposal from the Tobermory Maritime Association, which is in the preliminary stages of a plan to acquire the Norisle and sink it in Little Cove for use as a dive site.

Michael Marcotte, president of the association, was told about the legal action regarding the Norisle by a Sun Times reporter.

He said the organization remains committed to its plan to “bring history home.”

Friends of the Norisle, later incorporated as the not-for-profit S.S. Norisle Steamship Society, formed about a decade ago with the goal of saving the vessel, which was built in the Collingwood Shipyards in 1946.

Assiginack Township and the Norisle society created a committee to investigate the feasibility of refitting the ship and returning it to service as a heritage passenger steamship on the Great Lakes.

A study, completed in 2010, found there is “good evidence of a significant market being available for multi-day, berthed passenger cruises on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River from mid-May through October.”

The report said it would cost about $17.3 million to refit the ship, purchase necessary shore equipment and to cover operating deficits in the first two years and start-up costs. By Year 4 of operation, the vessel could generate a $427,000 profit from a five-month sailing season.

“To make the project of appeal to commercial investors, most of the capital budget will need to be found from government and donors not seeking a return or repayment. Norisle’s charitable status will provide unique benefits for capital funding, philanthropy and in-kind support,” the report said.

Last January, Assiginack Township petitioned the province to reassume ownership of the Norisle and work with the society to see if the cruise ship proposal was viable. If not, it asked the province to remove the vessel from the Manitowaning waterfront.

Marcotte said his association approached Assiginack Township about the Norisle because it heard the municipality was trying to get rid of it.

He said the bottom of the bay off the Bruce Peninsula is like a maritime museum and he would much rather see it there than scrapped.

He noted the Norisle society has had years to bring its cruise ship plan to fruition.

“That ship serviced Manitoulin – but more so South Baymouth and not Manitowaning – and Tobermory so it should come back here. We have a museum and it's underwater. So I'm going to continue to pursue it,” he said of the dive site plan.

Marcotte has said the maritime association intends to secure the necessary approvals to sink the vessel as a dive site before making an offer to purchase it.

He said the group has applied for permits from Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Transport Canada.

Dave Ham, the former chairman of the S.S. Norisle Steamship Society, said sinking the ship as a dive site would be “an awful waste of a very, very good vessel.”

Ham, who stepped down as chairman in September because of work commitments, said the society has already spent about $2 million to refurbish the Norisle.

The vessel has been surveyed, he said, and its hull is “just as sound as it was perhaps when it was built.”

It's not true that the ship is deteriorating, he said.

The society paid to have all of the vessel's generators and pumps removed and overhauled, he said, and the components are ready to be reinstalled.

It purchased paint for the outside of the Norisle. About half of the ship has been painted so far and the rest of the paint is stored on board.

The society also paid to have asbestos removed from inside the vessel and has secured drawings to turn the vessel into a cruise ship, he said.

“There's a lot of work that has gone into it,” he said.

Ham said the society had planned to get an updated study completed for its cruise ship plan. The group, he said, estimates the refurbishment would now cost about $35 million, but could be paid off within 11 years of the ship operating on the Great Lakes.

He said four companies expressed a desire to operate the ship if it was refurbished.

Grants from the federal government are available, he said, to refurbish heritage vessels.