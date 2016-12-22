The Barrie Colts knew this year wouldn't be easy.

With 11 rookies in the lineup and only three veterans with more than two years experience, it was clear the Ontario Hockey League's youngest team was facing a major rebuild.

The Colts were far from the experienced club that reached the Eastern Conference final the previous season.

OHL scoring champ and current San Jose Shark forward Kevin Labanc led an exodus of talent up front that also included NHL prospects Justin Scott, Andrew Mangiapane and Dylan Sadowy.

Julius Nattinen was traded to Windsor in the off-season.

That's 185 goals and 439 points gone from an attack that finished behind only London in goals scored.

Captain Michael Webster, who logged a pile of minutes on the blue-line, was also gone, as was Calgary Flames prospect Rasmus Andersson, who led all OHL defenders in scoring.

Mackenzie Blackwood, Canada's starting goalie at the world junior hockey championships, moved on to the New Jersey Devils organization.

Growing pains were expected and there's been plenty of them.

Having arrived at the unofficial completion of the first half of the season last Saturday, the Colts find themselves last in the OHL standings with a 10-18-3-1 record.

"There's been a lot of adjustment, but Roy Radke (high ankle sprain) being out for a couple of months has really hurt us on the offensive side," said Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk, whose club's 91 goals through 32 games is second fewest to only Kingston (79).

"We knew the defence was going to be young," added the coach, who has five rookies on the back end. "Some guys have new roles up front and the goaltending has been kind of OK at times and struggled at other times."

It's been a trying first half at times, but Hawerchuk sees light down the road.

"It's been a battle that way, but the one thing I do like is that there's no quit in these guy and as coaches it's our job to keep pushing them," he said. "It'd be easy to just try and mail it in, but we keep pushing them to keep battling.

“I thought our last two home games we had good battle."

A young blue-line has made it tougher when it comes to developing offence with no veteran quarterback like Andersson back there.

Still, there's been positives.

"Our penalty kill is a testament to our hard work," Hawerchuk said of his sixth-ranked PK unit. "It's been pretty good for us all year."

Hawerchuk has had no choice but to give his younger players bigger roles.

"They're getting mileage," he said. "Some guys will move on, really develop from it and some don't quite embrace it as much and somebody can take their jobs.

"That's just the nature of this."

The Colts head into the second half of this season having won two of their last three games and sitting just five points out of a playoff spot.

In its 21st season in the OHL, Barrie has missed the playoffs just once in franchise history.

Despite that, Hawerchuk wants their focus on only what is directly in front of them.

"The big thing for us is that we kind of scale it down and just worry shift to shift, period to period," he said. "If the young guys just keep their focus on that, then they give themselves a much greater chance for success."

With the unofficial first half completed, here's a brief look on how the Barrie roster has managed and what's ahead for players in the second half:

GOALTENDING

DAVID OVSJANNIKOV

FIRST HALF: Towering native of the Czech Republic was expected to carry load and he did early on. Had great start to season, but has inconsistency has plagued him since.

WHAT'S NEXT: Improvement on his rebound control might help the veteran take a hold again of the starting reins. Contenders looking for an experienced backup could come knocking at trade deadline.

CHRISTIAN PROPP

FIRST HALF: He's battled inconsistency at times, but with each start he grows more and more comfortable in Barrie crease.

WHAT'S NEXT: Do the Colts have their starting goaltender for the next few seasons? They hope so, but now it's up to Propp to show them he can take the reins.

RUAN BADENHORST

FIRST HALF: Practices with OHL club, but spent majority of season so far with Junior 'A' Orangeville Flyers. Was solid in lone OHL start in a 4-3 overtime win over Ottawa last week.

WHAT'S NEXT: Tiny Township native will likely need a trade or injury to get into second half picture.

DEFENCEMEN

JUSTIN MURRAY

FIRST HALF: Taking on a huge role as blue-line anchor in just his second season, Murray struggled at times early on, perhaps trying to carry too much of the load. He's settled in since and is backing to playing his steady two-way game.

WHAT'S NEXT: Smart defender who can play at both ends has learned to handle the bigger role and expectations. More comfortable now and he should be just fine leading young group.

CAMERON LIZOTTE

FIRST HALF: Colts missed their rugged warrior when an injury forced him out of the lineup for nearly a month. As good a body-checker as there is in the OHL.

WHAT'S NEXT: One of only two veterans on back end, Colts will lean heavily on him in second half. At his best when he keeps game simple and plays his physical style.

MATT BRASSARD

FIRST HALF: Armed with big shot on point, he leads blue line with five goals and has seen regular time on the power play.

WHAT'S NEXT: Saw little action as a rookie last year and defensive side of game still developing. At his best when he plays with an edge.

TOM HEDBERG

FIRST HALF: Swedish import spent early part of year finding his way, especially with defensive side of game. He's looked more comfortable in last month, jumping more into the offensive rush.

WHAT'S NEXT: Appears ready to take big step in second half.

JOEY KEANE

FIRST HALF: Took some time for gritty Illinois native to adjust to quicker OHL pace. At his best when he battles and never gives up on play. Part of solid penalty killing unit.

WHAT'S NEXT: Comfort level growing with added mileage back there. With 11 of his 36 shots coming in his last four games, offensive side of game is coming.

TYLER TUCKER

FIRST HALF: First-round pick has shown flashes that he has what it takes to be a leader back there. Effective when he plays with an edge.

WHAT'S NEXT: Like most young players, he goes through periods of inconsistency. Still, he's seeing a regular shift and minutes on both specialty units and that experience should prove valuable in helping him take the next step.

CHRISTOPHER CAMERON

FIRST HALF: Big rookie needed time to adjust to pace, but improved play has led to bigger role, including key minutes on the penalty kill. Leads team with a minus-3.

WHAT'S NEXT: Physical side of his game has arrived. Hard to see him not play major role back there down the line.

KADE LANDRY

FIRST HALF: Take away rough outings against London and Ottawa and the rookie defender has been fairly steady.

WHAT'S NEXT: Has shown some offensive flair and that side of game should develop as he gets more comfortable.

FORWARDS

CORDELL JAMES

FIRST HALF: Strong two-way centre is among the OHL's best in the face-off circle. Captain has had to take bigger offensive role and got off to strong start, but is pointless in last seven games before break.

WHAT'S NEXT: James will be key if Colts are to push for a playoff spot, but he should be a well sought-after player come trade deadline. Any contender should want him on their roster.

ANTHONY STEFANO

FIRST HALF: Came into season in the best shape of his career, and it shows. Leads club in scoring with 11 goals and 32 points in 32 games. Asked to play a bigger offensive role, he's done exactly that.

WHAT'S NEXT: Overager another Colt who should draw interest at trade deadline.

ROY RADKE

FIRST HALF: Blackhawks prospect had 11 points in 12 games before ankle injury forced him out of the lineup the last two months. Colts dearly miss his offence.

WHAT'S NEXT: Radke should return after holiday break. Expect OHL contenders to come knocking at deadline if he's healthy.

GIORDANO FINORO

FIRST HALF: Colts were expecting big things from centre after impressive playoff showing as a rookie, but after an early injury sidelined him his offensive game just hasn't come around.

WHAT'S NEXT: Moved to the wing, hope is talented forward can hit the reset button after the break and improve on four goals in 29 first-half games.

LUCAS CHIODO

FIRST HALF: Talented playmaker has taken a huge step forward in his second year. With 11 goals and 27 points, he's blown past his rookie scoring totals.

WHAT'S NEXT: Confidence has grown with comfort level and allowed his strong puck-handling skills to flourish. A key part of Barrie's offence moving forward.

ZACHARY MAGWOOD

FIRST HALF: Capped off pre-Christmas schedule with OT winner versus Ottawa and had three goals and five points in last three games. Had career-high five-point night in win over Sudbury in early November.

WHAT'S NEXT: Gifted scorer has struggled at times with inconsistency and play without the puck. Hope is can build off strong finish to first half.

JASON WILLMS

FIRST HALF: Colts fans have to be excited with what they have seen. Offensive game growing in leaps and bounds. Rookie's eight goals in 32 games a sign of things to come.

WHAT'S NEXT: Has all the tools to develop into a strong second-line centre who is effective at both ends of the ice. A future leader, he'll be a big part of club's success moving forward.

BEN HAWERCHUK

FIRST HALF: Lingering injury in mid-October forced him to miss a month of action. Has moved into second-line centre role.

WHAT'S NEXT: Hopefully gritty forward can do what he does best, which is banging and crashing and getting under his opponent's skin.

KIRILL NIZHNIKOV

FIRST HALF: Showed flashes of big offensive skill and fans have to love his feisty style and willingness to not back down. Looks well worth the steep price paid.

WHAT'S NEXT: Growth is there every time he steps on the ice and it's likely he sees a bigger role from here on in.

AIDAN BROWN

FIRST HALF: Has put slow start behind him. Very effective in creating space for his linemates when he brings his physical game.

WHAT'S NEXT: Building on his strong play before the break will be key for young forward's confidence. Bring that energy to every shift he'll be just fine.

KYLE HEITZNER

FIRST HALF: Rookie centre trying to find his way in OHL and has been brought along slowly by the coaching staff.

WHAT'S NEXT: Ice time could increase if Colts deal veterans and that should be a boost to Orillia native's development.

JADEN PECA

FIRST HALF: Rookie winger played his best OHL game in last Saturday's win over Ottawa, which included his first career goal. Trio of Willms, Brown and Peca was Barrie's best line all night.

WHAT'S NEXT: Peca was all over the ice against Ottawa and he can take a big step if he brings that kind of energy to every game.

CURTIS DOUGLAS

FIRST HALF: Six-foot-eight rookie centre has also been brought along slowly, getting limited minutes in 18 games this season.

WHAT'S NEXT: Size and long reach make things tough on opposing defenders. Comfort level will grow with more ice time.

The Colts return to action next Thursday when they host the Niagara IceDogs.

Gene Pereira covers the Barrie Colts and the OHL for the Barrie Examiner.