The Barrie Colts Georgian Mall Family Dental novice ‘AAA’ team took part in the prestigious Ottawa Senators Novice Holiday Classic last weekend.

The team ran a perfect 5-0 record en route to a thrilling gold-medal win.

In the championship game, the boys played with grit and determination to overpower the Whitby Wildcats, 3-1, electrifying those in attendance.

Along the way, the boys also defeated the Kanata Blazers (3-2), North Cumberland Jr. Grads (5-2), Nepean Raiders (4-2), and Peterborough Jr. Petes (4-3).

The Barrie team currently sits in first place overall in the Eastern AAA Hockey League with a record of 17-4-2 (36 points) and can now add this gold medal to the silver medal they won at the Barrie ‘AAA’ Remembrance Day Tournament last month.

The team roster includes goalies Ben Casault and Lukas Tropani, as well as Carter Hildebrandt, Brody Tulk, Landon Henry, Jacoby Lavallee, Troy Patton, Luca Astri, Reed McKeown, Markus Dirracolo, Noah Larmon, Denis Portnoy, Logan Hawery, Brady Champaigne, Kameron Hodgson, Trevor Preston and Dimitri Protopapas.