With such a small enrolment, it’s never going to be easy for the Unity Christian Lions to win games.

But steady improvements have made victories not only an inevitability, but an expectation.

The varsity boys basketball team pulled off its first win of the regular season on Tuesday, knocking off the Romeo Dallaire Viperes, 33-25.

“We came out strong in the first and second quarter,” said Unity Christian captain Peter Freilink, who is just in Grade 10. “In the third, we were all right, and in the fourth, we were able to play our juniors.

“We went hard, we didn’t play as well as we’d wanted, but it’s OK, because we came out with the win.”

Mitch deLange led the Lions with nine points, while Freilink and Kurt Watson added eight apiece.

Daniel Lowry-Whitton was the top scorer for the Viperes with eight.

Unity Christian’s gym is too small to host any games, so the Lions play every contest on the road.

That being said, playing against another ‘A’ school is a lot easier than when the Lions have to take on programs like Nottawasaga Pines, Banting, and even later this season, ‘AAA’ powerhouse Orillia.

“Here, we know we can win,” Freilink said. “(Romeo Dallaire) is a team we’ve been able to beat in the past.

“Going up against schools with a thousand kids, it’s a lot tougher,” Freilink added. “There’s a lot more talent on those teams. But we still play hard, no matter what.”

Of the 10 players on the Unity Christian roster, most of them are underclassmen.

“We always have to start juniors,” Freilink said. “We only have three seniors, and one of them left halfway through (on Tuesday).

“We often get into foul trouble, so we have to play them.”

There is still an unintended benefit that Freilink notices out of this situation.

“The more experience they get, the better they’ll be,” Freilink said. “We need them to step up and just build up their confidence.”

While players like deLange, Freilink, and his older brother, Isaiah, end up seeing a lot of minutes, they’re not ones that are easily worn down.

That’s because they’re all top-notch cross-country runners during the fall season, regularly placing on the podium at Simcoe County events.

“(Conditioning) is pretty important for us out there,” deLange said. “I think running helps us (against larger schools).”

DeLange, now in his fourth year with the basketball program, has noticed a definite uptick in team’s ability over his time at Unity Christian.

“It’s better than (other years),” deLange said. “We’re running and working hard here.

“We come out and expect to win games.”

DeLange was one of the leaders at both ends of the court for coach Stephen Lopes, routinely getting his feet set and in position to force a number of Romeo Dallaire attackers out of bounds as they tried to beat him on the baseline.

It also led to some intercepted passes and good play around both baskets by Unity Christian, which played a big factor in the Lions holding Romeo Dallaire to just three points in the second quarter.

“That’s where the base starts,” Freilink said. “You have to play good defence to win games.

“You get steals, you get those rebounds and that’s how we won here.”

Things won’t get much easier on Thursday, when Unity Christian takes on the top ‘A’ school, the Nouvelle-Alliance Tornades, who have a perfect record thus far in the ‘AA’ loop this season.

But with two more games against the Viperes, as well a potential playoff matchup down the road with Elmvale, Unity Christian sees the potential to grow.

“Hopefully, we’re beating these guys by a lot more next time,” Freilink said. “We want to be able to build it up, get hyped, and then maybe be able to take it to the larger schools a little more.”

twitter.com/stephen_sweet