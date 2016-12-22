News Local

Seasons Centre for Grieving Children gets a boost

Seasons Centre for Grieving Children was the recipient of a recent $20,000 donation from the Cumba Health Foundation. The gift will go towards supporting children, teens, young adults and their caregivers grieving the death or life-threatening illness of a loved one. From left are Seasons Centre development director Marcy Baldry with Tom and Barb Hambley of the Cumba Health Foundation.

