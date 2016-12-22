COLLINGWOOD -

Terry Gibson’s life revolves around bicycle wheels.

His home is full of photos, from cycling trips and competitions, and bike-themed decor including a mirror framed by a bicycle chain.

The 70-year-old cyclist recently returned home from a two-week cycling tour of Spain where a group of 24 riders rode more than 100 kilometres per day.

“That was an awesome time of partying and riding and hanging out with my best friends,” said Gibson.

Gibson recently won the Centurion Cycling event in the Town of the Blue Mountains for his 70-plus age group in the 50-mile ride.

“I was kind of rocking,” said Gibson, who has only been road riding for four years.

The first time he competed in the Centurion in 2013, he did it in less than three hours. This year he came in under two and half hours.

“In three years I’ve knocked 30 minutes off that time and that put me on the podium,” he said.

But three years ago, Gibson started suffering from a bad hip, which got progressively worse. In January, he got a hip replacement surgery done by Dr. Henry Koo at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital.

“I walked out of the hospital after 48 hours without a cane. Within two weeks I was at the ‘Y’ working on the spin bike,” he said.

In less than nine months he won his age group at the Centurion.

“I went hard at it,” he said.

Gibson was a pioneer of mountain biking in the Georgian Triangle area in the mid 1980s, riding on the Niagara Escarpment before mountain bikes were available.

“A bunch of us used to ride on beat up bikes,” he said.

After Crown land became Pretty River Provincial Park, Gibson and a few of his friends started cutting single track bike trails in the early 1990s and added more trails the early 2000s on the area now known as 3 Stage, one of the best and most technical trail system in the province.

“If you can ride the trails there, you can ride the trails anywhere,” he said.

Gibson spent days building log jumps, all the bridges, cutting trails and keeping them clear.

“It was just a rag tag bunch of us,” said Gibson.

There was no club affiliation in the early days.

It’s only been recently that he’s joined the Collingwood Cycling Club and enjoys the socializing of the club with approximately 400 members.

“It’s one of the biggest clubs in Ontario. It’s so good for this area. It’s a great club,” he said.

Passionate about mountain biking for more than 30 years, the former long-haul trucker he’s been in every province and territory in Canada and in every of the 50 U.S. states, including Alaska and Hawaii.

“I would take my bike with me every trip in the summer,” he said.

His top three favourite riding spots are Moab, Utah (several trails), Flagstaff, Ariz., (Mt. Eldon’s Sunset Trail) and Phoenix, Ariz., (South Mountain National Trail).

Next year he is planning another trip to Moab.

“It’s known as the mecca in the U.S. for mountain biking. Everyone lives and breathes bikes out there,” he said

Locally, this past season he rode in the Turas Mor in Creemore in mid-May that was hit with a torrential cold wind and rain storm after the ride started.

He made it to the second check point before turning back.

“At one time the road was so soft my wheels were sinking an inch into the dirt. Then we started into a head wind. At one point I was riding as hard as I could possibly go and doing seven kilometres per hour. I thought I was going to cry. Then the temperature dropped out,” he said.

He also rode in the 110-km Eager Beaver ride on gravel roads and off road out of Duntroon Highlands in September on another rainy day.

“It absolutely pissed down the entire race. It was storming with thunder and lightening to the point of I couldn’t even see the road. It just rained and rained and rained but it was warm,” he said.

He came in the top 10 for the over 50-age group.

“My off-road skills helped me out on that one. I passed quite a few riders,” he said.

Gibson has four bicycles, a road, mountain, gravel (hybrid) and city bike.

“The bikes you have now plus one is always the number you need,” he joked.

