By the time you read this literally hundreds of vehicles will have delivered people and food and toy hampers home to celebrate this country’s highest holiday (for most Canadians).

Kids at schools have been responding to challenges to bring in soup or mac & cheese or whatever the food item of the day is to fill to overflowing boxes for Christmas Cheer

(www.christmascheerbarrie.com).

People have been knitting blankets and toques and mitts and scarves and leaving them in drop boxes kindly hosted by area businesses.

Kids have been selecting toys they would really like to have for themselves and shyly bringing them to Christmas Cheer’s location at 364 St. Vincent St., and asking that they be given away.

Christmas party-goers at various companies are changing their gift exchange, selecting a gift for their co-worker when he or she was six or seven, and enjoying the moment, and then bringing their ‘gifts’ over to Christmas Cheer.

Teenagers are turning out in droves to lug boxes, sort food, ‘shop to fill toy bags’, and generally give their energy.

And the Christmas Cheer team itself is working non stop, each department humming along like clockwork because, after all, they’ve been doing this for more than four decades.

But what I want to focus on in this column is the potential for business to take a leading roll. Let’s look at LEI Electronics who give ALL the batteries needed to be taped to every toy requiring a battery. Peter Moore of PBM Realty gives the incredible gift of a year round location to this charity.

B.J. Roth, Century 21 Real Estate through Bob Gayler provides Christmas Cheer with 1,900 cake mixes.

Georgian College students provide 400 jars of peanut butter.

The team at Peggy Hill Realty (through Alyssa White) made sure there were 1900 packages of turkey stuffing, one in every box.

And so every family would get Christmas cookies, four groups came together to make sure there were enough cookies: RVH Oncology clinic, CCAC, Shanty Bay Bridge Club and the Simcoe Singers.

Through Holly Jones and Kim Osborne, Cabela's supplied every single bag of candy for each food hamper.

For Barry Gerrard, the negotiating whiz who gets enormous quantities of food so every hamper is full, a company taking on one food item and doing it ALL, well, it just makes the process so much better. Barry negotiates the general deal that Loblaws gives to Christmas Cheer. But all the food that is ordered must be paid for and donated items from the community get added to that.

“We would be incredibly grateful if a company (or a person) would step up and handle the cost of the rest of the peanut butter needed (that would be 1400 jars), or 1900 containers of icing, or packages of mashed and/or scalloped potatoes, or 1900 boxes of crackers.

While Barry works with companies to supply what their budget allows, he’s thrilled when someone steps up and asks what they can provide.

And that generosity takes the pressure off the fundraising uncertainty since these food items are ordered and committed for in July for delivery in December.

If this feels like something your company might like to take on... providing 1900 of one item, it would be wonderful, and Barry Gerrard would like to hear from you. Email bgerrard@rogers.com or, you can call him at 705 739-0115.

To those individuals who gave toys, blankets, hand made treasures, or food items or money... thank you.

This community has responded with unparalleled generosity.

Merry Christmas!

Donna Douglas is a Barrie writer. You can read 21 years of her columns on her website at www.donnadouglas.com You can reach her at donna@donnadouglas.com.